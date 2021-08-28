First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the July 29th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ FSEA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

