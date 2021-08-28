First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,491 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,424 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of First Solar worth $20,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,727 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 61,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

