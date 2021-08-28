First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Down 43.8% in August

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the July 29th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter.

