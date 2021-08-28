First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FDEU stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,345. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 35,280 shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $479,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James A. Bowen purchased 6,240 shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $85,737.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.