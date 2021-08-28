First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:FIF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

