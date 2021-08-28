First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 113.7% in August

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the July 29th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FTGC opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.48. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,223,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,225,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,491,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,455,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 656,649 shares in the last quarter.

