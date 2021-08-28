First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 29th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NXTG stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.