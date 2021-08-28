First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.35. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

