First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 388,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,308. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.