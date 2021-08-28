First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 53.1% in August

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the July 29th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth $290,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 631.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $55.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.88. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

