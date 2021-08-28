First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $51.70.

