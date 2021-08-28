First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 55.9% in August

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the July 29th total of 328,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

RDVY stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.