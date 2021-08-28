FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Trading 1% Higher

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22. 14,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 25,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.