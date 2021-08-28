Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Five9 worth $56,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $183.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.08 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.98 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,407 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,765 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

