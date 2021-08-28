Fivebalance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,212.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $69,876.18 and $1,212.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.58 or 0.00748701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00102588 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance (FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

