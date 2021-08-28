Fluent Financial LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

