FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in FMC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $93.07. 958,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.57. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.