Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 472,917 shares traded.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.61 million and a PE ratio of -110.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foran Mining Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foran Mining Company Profile (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

