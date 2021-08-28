Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lifted by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after buying an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after buying an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 57,587,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,223,234. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

