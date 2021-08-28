Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 19,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.