ForTube Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.46 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ForTube has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $52.56 million and approximately $38.46 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.00749786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099972 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

