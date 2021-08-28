Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Franklin Covey also posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FC. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FC stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.78. 99,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,854. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $591.48 million, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.76.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.