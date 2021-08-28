Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $27.53 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $372.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

