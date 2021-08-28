Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,258 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.99. The company has a market capitalization of $455.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.