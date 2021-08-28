Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the July 29th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.52. 50,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

