Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. 18,805,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,983,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

