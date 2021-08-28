French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.13

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.13 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 22.82 ($0.30). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 22.35 ($0.29), with a volume of 12,880 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.13. The company has a market capitalization of £21.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

