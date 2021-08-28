FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.45. FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 11,866 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.