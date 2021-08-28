FUD.finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,111.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $217,418.62 and approximately $8,111.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.20 or 0.00018923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00752025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00104688 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

