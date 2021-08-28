Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $38.15 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Function X has a market capitalization of $38.15 million and $721,381.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,714.51 or 0.99967359 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043347 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009498 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00065094 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009793 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009323 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.37 or 0.00604088 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
