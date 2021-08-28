Fundamenta 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $126.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $399,634.36 and $126.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00130895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00151517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,786.24 or 1.00114557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.88 or 0.06671156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.00995938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,642,355 coins and its circulating supply is 967,826 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

