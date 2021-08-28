Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FUWAY remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

