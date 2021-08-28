Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
FUWAY remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99.
Furukawa Electric Company Profile
Further Reading: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.