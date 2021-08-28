FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 243.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $77,679.05 and $14.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00395029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.54 or 0.01054548 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.