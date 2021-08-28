Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Future plc (LON:FUTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

FUTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 3,910 ($51.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,442.70. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

