FWL Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

FWL Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 4.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after acquiring an additional 990,254 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,947,000 after acquiring an additional 496,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

NYSE:SPG traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $133.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,657. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

