FWL Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 6.0% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. 1,903,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,771. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

