FWL Investment Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FWL Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.0% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 31,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $48.55 on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,900.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,677.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

