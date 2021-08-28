FWL Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. AGNC Investment accounts for approximately 4.7% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. 4,683,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

