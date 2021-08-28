Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GLPEY opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

