Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.
GLPEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
GLPEY opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
