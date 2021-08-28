GAMB Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $267,465.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and $267,465.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00106631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00751680 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.