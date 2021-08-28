Garlicoin Hits Market Cap of $4.57 Million (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $2,244.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 64,710,144 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

