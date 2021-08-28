GateToken Price Reaches $4.58 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One GateToken coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00009383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $348.92 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.00749786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099972 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,236,267 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

