Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the July 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 325.0 days.

Shares of Geberit stock traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $851.32. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $805.05. Geberit has a 52 week low of $558.00 and a 52 week high of $865.92.

Get Geberit alerts:

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.