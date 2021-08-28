Geeq Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $174,472.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001760 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars.

