Gems Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $476,227.55 and $5,881.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00752900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00099336 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.