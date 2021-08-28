Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,495 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.98% of Generac worth $254,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Generac by 1,002.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $437.11. The company had a trading volume of 754,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

