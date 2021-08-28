General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of General Dynamics worth $133,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $199.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

