General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $261,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of GD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.72. 622,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,972. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

