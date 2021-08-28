GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Tops $98,243.32

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $98,243.32 and $74.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,846,821 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

