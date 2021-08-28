Gentarium (GTM) Tops One Day Volume of $3.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. Gentarium has a market cap of $57,835.74 and approximately $3.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00136636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,515.03 or 0.99628406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.50 or 0.06687403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.57 or 0.00995100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,655,587 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.